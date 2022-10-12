Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the deadline to apply for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2023. Earlier the last date was October 12, but now students can apply till October 14.

The application process, it must be noted, started on September 6. Candidates who wish to apply need to visit the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal at jam.iitg.ac.in.

First, the candidates need to register for the exam and then fill out the application form. for registering, they need to provide basic personal details such as name, email ID and contact number. After this, they can proceed to the application form. The candidates have to pay the application fees in order to complete the process.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates need to satisfy the minimum educational qualifications required for the respective academic programme they wish to apply for. The IIT JAM 2023 exam will be held on February 12 next year.

The exam will be held in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in two shifts in seven different subjects. They are Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH). A candidate can appear for either one or two tests, but only if the tests are not scheduled in the same session.