Batch 2 of the Chief Operations Officer Programme by IIM Lucknow is set to begin in December. This program, in collaboration with Emeritus — a platform aimed at providing quality online learning for in-demand skills — will be taught by the leading faculty at IIM Lucknow. This programme aims to upskill professionals toward leading operational excellence and business growth.



A PTI report stated that IIM Lucknow is ranked sixth among the top business schools in India as per NIRF 2022. The institute announced that the Chief Operations Officer Programme will be launched on December 30, 2022. The first batch of this 11-month programme — which received a rating of 4.4 out of 5 — trains business leaders and aspiring new COOs to gain the skills required to improve their organisation’s operational efficiency resilience to disruption and scale sustainable business growth, stated the report.



According to a study by IBM Insight, 2021, about 81% of the COOs in the world rely on data to improve their organisation’s operational efficiency. This data is based on customer demand, technology and data that is undergoing seismic shifts. Increasingly, COOs are at the forefront of their organisation's sprint toward transformation.

The PTI report also stated that the position of a COO in a company is essential for the growth of the business and the COO must find new ways to recalibrate their priorities and focus on cost control and efficiency.



This programme by the IIM Lucknow will train the students to take up mid and senior-level operational leaders and business heads who want to increase their existing knowledge and transition into COO roles. This training will allow these professionals to enhance their practical aligned and industry-aligned skills with a robust knowledge of both digital and engineering operations management roles. The sessions of this programme will be organised through an online session that is in collaboration with the Emeritus and five-day in-campus sessions in which the lead faculty of IIM Lucknow will be coaching. The PTI report stated that this will have a good impact as eight of ten IIM Lucknow professors were senior professionals and business leaders with over 10 years of experience in the field.



Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Dr Suresh K Jakhar, Associate Professor, Operations Management and Dr Himanshu Rathore, Assistant Professor, Operations Management, IIM Lucknow, said, “As traditional boundaries fade, a COO must go beyond operational excellence and become a company's strategic steward. In a modern world of complexity and rapid changes, there are two kinds of organisations.” He added, "As a Chief Operations Officer, how do you ensure your organisation is a thriver? How do you increase responsiveness, create new sources of value, and develop sustainable growth? We have designed the programme curriculum to provide the right balance between functional excellence and visionary growth,” as reported by PTI.



Mohan Kannegal, CEO of India and APAC Emeritus, added, “As per PWC's 25th CEO survey, Indian leaders are including new metrics in their companies' long-term corporate strategy. 81% include customer satisfaction metrics, while 75% focus on employee engagement metrics and 78% include automation and digitisation goals. This calls for nothing less than reimagining the way companies are run.”



The second batch commences on December 30 and has a programme fee of INR 4,30,000 + GST, with an early bird discount of INR 30,000 + GST for participants who apply by Monday, October 31, 2022.