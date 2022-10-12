The long-awaited judgment of the Hijab case will likely be announced by the Supreme court tomorrow, October 13, as stated in a tweet by LiveLaw.in.

The Supreme Court on September 22, concluded the hearing of the Hijab case and reserved the judgment after ten days of hearing. The top court was hearing 23 pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court’s verdict upholding the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutes.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 passed a judgement banning hijab for Muslim girls in educational institutes holding that hijab is not an essential religious practice that can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

A batch of 23 petitions were listed before the SC Bench, wherein, some of them sought the right to wear hijab for Muslim girls in educational institutions and the others challenged the judgment of the Karnataka High Court, stated a report on LiveLaw.in.

The Karnataka government, on February 5 this year, banned wearing clothes that disturb the equality, integrity and public order in educational institutes like schools and colleges. It was this order that was referred to in the courts.