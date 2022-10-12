Delhi University (DU) has released the schedule for the seat allocation process for 2023 Undergraduate (UG) admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The schedule is available on the official DU Admission website: admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the application window ends today, October 12, at 4.59 pm. Students must note that the application correction window has already been opened and it will close at 4.59 pm tomorrow, October 13.

A stimulated seat allotment list will be published by DU under CSAS 2023 on October 14 at 5 pm. Simultaneously, the window to edit preferences will be opened, which will close at 4.59 pm on October 16.

Candidates who wish to view the schedule themselves can follow the steps below:

1. Visit the official DU admission website

2. On the home page, find the 'CSAS Allocation-cum-Admission schedule' link and click on it

3. The schedule will appear on a separate window

Candidates who are unclear about the seat allotment process under CSAS can refer to the CSAS guide released by DU. This is also available on the official website under the seat allotment schedule link.

According to the guidelines, "The candidate is responsible for regularly checking the admission website of UoD for updates, guidelines, schedules, and admission-related policies". The CSAS guidelines read further, "Any issue/dispute regarding admissions under CSAS-2022 shall be amenable to Delhi Courts' territorial and subject matter jurisdiction only."