Today, October 12 is the last date to register for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 Counselling. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered can do so by visiting the official website — icet-sche.aptonline. in.



The AP ICET Counselling will be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Here are the steps to apply online:



1. Open the official website — icet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click the AP ICET 2022 registration link.

3. Enter the required credentials like the hall ticket number and date of birth.

4. Click on the submit tab and register with the required information.

5. Fill out the application form carefully.

6. Pay the application fees.

7. Upload the scanned documents and click save.

8. Download the application form and print it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to be cautious at every step as the information entered cannot be altered. Students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories need to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 600, while candidates belonging to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to pay Rs 1,200.