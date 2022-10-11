Although some Indian medical students who returned from Ukrainian universities have decided to move back to the war-torn country, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine has warned Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.



“In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities,” the advisory stated.



“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them, where required,” the advisory also stated.



EdexLive had earlier reported that about 10-15 students from each university have gone back to Ukraine, as mentioned by students. Additionally, universities have already started offline classes and provided the necessary documents for them to come back.



The students and their parents have been demanding accommodation in Indian medical colleges for a long time now, but they have been denied this. The concerned people also filed petitions in the Supreme Court, but during the hearings, the Centre has stood firm on its decision of not accommodating them and has cited various reasons to justify the same.