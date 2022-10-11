The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has extended the deadline to apply for the integrated postgraduate (PG) courses to October 12. The varsity will admit students to these courses on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG). Students interested in applying but have not registered yet can visit the official website — uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in. All the students who have appeared for CUET PG this year are eligible to apply.

The application fee for SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe) and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates is Rs 275. For OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes) candidates, the fee is Rs 400, while for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates it is Rs 550. And all other candidates have to pay Rs 600 for registration.

UoH is offering admission to 16 integrated PG programmes. The students will be selected on a merit basis, as per their CUET PG scores. According to the university notification, the candidates will be shortlisted on October 18. The admission fee payment process will start after that and continue till October 25. The admission letter will be issued on October 27 and the classes are scheduled to start tentatively on November 1.