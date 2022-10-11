A recent study published in Heart Rhythm, a journal for fundamental discovery and clinical applicability, revealed that playing video games may lead to life-threatening irregular heartbeat in children whose predisposition may have been previously unrecognised. This study reveals uncommon but distinct patterns among children playing video games who lose their consciousness while playing video games, as reported by PTI.



Lead investigator of this study, Claire M Lawley, said, "Video games may represent a serious risk to some children with arrhythmic conditions; they might be lethal in patients with predisposing, but often previously unrecognised arrhythmic conditions." Lawley, who is from The Heart Centre for Children, Australia, added, “Children who suddenly lose consciousness while electronic gaming should be assessed by a heart specialist as this could be the first sign of a serious heart problem.”



The team that did the study carried out a multisite international outreach effort to identify cases of children who lose consciousness suddenly while playing video games. With the survey conducted with over 22 children, multiplayer war games contributed to triggering them the most, stated the PTI report. Subsequent diagnoses of several heart rhythm conditions put the children at continuing risk of cardiac issues, according to the researchers.



Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CPVT) and congenital Long QT Syndrome (LQTS) types 1 and 2 were the most common underlying causes. Both these heart conditions are caused because of abnormal heart rhythms. In children who were part of this research, it was revealed that over 63% of them who fell unconscious while playing games had a relevant genetic condition and their family members were also diagnosed with an associated heart rhythm problem. Lawley added to this by saying, “Families and healthcare teams should think about safety precautions around electronic gaming in children who have a condition where dangerous fast heart rhythms are a risk,” stated the PTI report.



Additionally, the report stated that the children who experienced cardiac arrest during the experiment were attributed to adrenergic stimulation (this will usually help regulate your body's reaction to stress or emergency). So, most patients with cardiac arrests were in excited states, having just won or lost games, or were engaging in conflict with companions, stated the report. "We already know that some children have heart conditions that can put them at risk when playing competitive sports, but we were shocked to discover that some patients were having life-threatening blackouts during video gaming," added study co-investigator Christian Turner, from The Heart Centre for Children. Turner also added that video games previously were considered as an alternative safe activity and this discovery is really important, stated the report.

The researchers noted that the need is to ensure everyone knows how important it is to get checked out when someone has had a black-out episode in these circumstances. The study notes that while this phenomenon is not a common occurrence, it is becoming more prevalent.