The Department of Science and Technology in Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, Rajasthan, organised the State Science Seminar 2022 on Sunday, October 9. Hundreds of students from villages, towns and cities in the state got together to discuss basic science and sustainability at the seminar, reported IANS.

The theme of the event was 'Basic Science for Sustainable Development, Challenges and Prospects'. It saw young students from different age groups deliberate on how sustainability can help build a green planet. Kailash Mishra, Curator of the Science Department, told IANS, "Organising this event helped students to gain confidence and share their novel ideas on stage. They learned to adjust themselves in a competitive environment."

Astronomer and educator Preeti Sharma, told IANS, "It was a much-needed exposure for the students to discover their potential. This event was helpful for students as well as for the guests present there. It's important to give opportunities to students who come from small villages and districts. For instance, the students have a lot of study material available in books on space science, but it's only limited to the books, so we have introduced sky tourism to witness such things in real life through telescopes. It's important to introduce such students to these things to bring their hidden scientist out." She added, "We all have a scientist hiding somewhere within us who just needs a push to come ahead... so opportunities should be given to these students. Therefore, it's important to give the right exposure to these students as who knows, one of them might be the next Kalpana Chawla."

Meet the winners

Lakshay Jain from Jayshri Periwal school, Jaipur notched the first rank at the state-level competition for sharing his ideas on science and sustainability. He will now go to Kolkata to participate in the national seminar where winners will get an annual scholarship of Rs 2,000.

The second ranker was Kashvi Bhalothia from Pali, whose presentation focused on holistic education and integrating ancient knowledge with basic technology paving the way for a green planet. She wants to become a doctor, go abroad to pursue higher studies and work for a better and greener world.

The third spot was bagged by Divyadarshini Ranawat from Nathdwara. She told IANS, "I have presented my ideas and thoughts on basic science for sustainable development." She aims to become a neurosurgeon and she adds that it is the need of the hour for everyone to care for Planet Earth.