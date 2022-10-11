JEE Advanced aspirants who completed Class XII in 2020 and 2021 have been demanding an extra attempt at the exam using Twitter campaigns, sending representations to the organising team of the exam and much more. The latest is a mega Twitter campaign scheduled for tomorrow, October 12. “There are three attempts for JEE Mains but only two in JEE Advanced, so aspirants want equal attempts in both exams,” Vaibhav Dinkar from All Indian Students’ Union (AISU) told EdexLive. He is organising the campaign between 7 pm to 9 pm tomorrow.

He mentioned that while a relaxation was given to students who graduated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar relaxation should be given to those who graduated in 2021 as they also went through the same ordeal. The students also cited the technical issues reported during the JEE Advanced exam this year, which put their attempts in jeopardy. As per the rules, candidates are allowed only two attempts at JEE Advanced — once, when they pass out from their Class XII and the next, in the year that follows immediately.

EdexLive had earlier reported that while IIT Guwahati is the organising institution for JEE Advanced 2023, the issue concerns all 23 IITs. A meeting will be called with all concerned IITs and these issues will be discussed, an official from IIT Guwahati had earlier told EdexLive.