Registrations for two certificates and a diploma programme under Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) self-financed courses are now open.

Interested regular students of JMI and existing employees of the varsity are eligible to apply for these programmes. The available options are a Certificate in Translation Proficiency in English, Certificate in Digital Humanities and Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English programmes. Registrations are being conducted on the JMI website, jmi.ac.in, and will close on October 25.

Eligibility

In order to be eligible for these courses, the candidates must have scored at least 50% marks in their higher secondary or equivalent school certificate. The courses also require candidates to clear a written test in order to be selected. For the certificate course in Translation Proficiency in English, JMI requires the candidate to be proficient in a language (Hindi or Urdu) in addition to English. On the other hand, for the diploma programme in Translation Proficiency, interested students must possess a graduate degree, along with being proficient in a language other than English.

Students applying to the Digital Humanities certificate programme will be selected based on a written test; 25 seats are available in the course. The duration of the programme is two semesters and the course fee is Rs 35,000. While the certificate course on language proficiency has 35 openings, the course fee is Rs 14,000 over the duration of two semesters. The course fee for the diploma programme in Translation Proficiency is Rs 18,000.