Delhi University (DU) constituted a nine-member committee to resolve seat allocation and admission issues for undergraduate and postgraduate students today, October 11.

In a notification, Vikas Gupta, Registrar, said that a committee had been formed, headed by Prof Ranjeet Behra of the Department of Sanskrit, to smoothen the admission process at DU, as stated in a PTI report. Besides Behra, the committee also includes Bhupesh Rathore, Law Centre-II, Ruchika Ramakrishnan, Shyam Lal College, Manju Kumari Saroj, Gargi College, Jasmeet Kaur, Mata Sundri College, M Khyothonglo Humtsoe, Cluster Innovation Centre, Renu Yadav, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Laishram Rajender Kumar Singh, ACBR and Mahender Kumar-Meena, Shivaji College.

The PTI report stated that the university began its admission process for UG courses for the academic year 2022-23 in September. This admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is being conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The notification by the university read, “A Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee (CAGRC) for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes has been constituted with the faculty members for the Academic Session 2022-23 for smooth conduct of the admission process of the University.”

Each constituent college of DU will also establish a committee to address the issues and grievances that might arise during the admission process. The candidate can approach the Grievance Redressal Committee of the concerned college in case of any grievance that might arise during admission. "If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time by the college, the candidate may approach the Central Grievance Redressal Committee of Delhi University," an official said, as reported by PTI. On filing a genuine relevant grievance and if seats in a specific programme plus college combination have been filled, the candidate will be offered a supernumerary seat, the official informed. "The decision(s) by the concerned authorities with regard to grievances shall be final and binding," he added.