The first merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions at Delhi University will be released on October 18, said the varsity in an official statement. The second merit list will be out on October 30 and the third merit list will be released on November 10.

The varsity has also decided to extend the registration deadline for admission to October 12, from the original date of October 10. On October 18, at 5.00 pm, the first merit list will be released and students can claim admission on the basis of the merit list until 5.00 pm on October 21. Document verification for the first merit list will end on October 22 and until 5.00 pm on October 24, students can clear the payments for their admission.

DU, CSAS and CUET

Delhi University is conducting admissions to its constituent colleges this year through the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) portal. This year, students are ranked based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The second stage of counselling is currently underway on the portal, where students lock in their choice of courses and colleges. This, they can do through the 'Advanced Filter' option in the portal.

In the notice, DU's Registrar also said that the CUET score of the student will be automatically calculated on the portal and displayed on the students' dashboard. Students can make their choices and edit their choices, if needed, up until 4.59 pm on October 12.

The new academic session at Delhi University is expected to start only after November 26, which is the last date for students to pay their fees under the third merit list. According to a report by IANS, teachers believe that the academic year 2022-23 will officially begin at DU only in December.