Tension broke out at Bangalore University in Karnataka following the horrific accident on campus that led to the hospitalisation of a first-year MSc student.

Students took up a protest, demanding restrictions on public entry into the campus. The students had earlier highlighted several accidents involving students and faculty on campus — both due to the public's unrestricted access inside the campus as well as poor road work. With the incident on Monday, October 10, being the straw that broke the camel's back, students protested at the accident spot, where a BMTC bus ran over first-year MSc student Shilpa, who was attempting to board the bus. The 22-year-old is a Math student from Bangarpet, who was studying at the university and resided at the hostel on campus.

The students demanded that public access to the campus be restricted, including public transport. "We have been demanding this for months now, since accidents happen almost every week on this road. We want the university authorities to ensure the public is restricted from entry into the campus and not allowed to move freely," Sathish G K, Vice-President of BU Students' Association told TNIE.

However, the students had earlier protested to allow public transport within the university campus for the benefit of students.

BU VC Dr Jayakar S M, despite not being in the city on Monday, sent assurances to the students that the matter would be discussed with the State government. "He has said that university authorities will draft a letter to the state government and a meeting will be held to see how this can be prevented from happening again," Sathish said.

However, while the issue seemed mostly resolved, Jnanabharati Police Station took into custody 15 to 20 student leaders protesting at the site of the accident. This sparked another wave of protests, this time with students moving towards the front of the police station and demanding the release of the students. Late Monday night, the students were released from custody, following DCP West Laxman M Nimbargi's intervention.