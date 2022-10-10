The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 exam is ongoing. Candidates who have registered for the October 11 exam must note that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam for UGC, has released the exam city information slip for tomorrow's examination. Concerned candidates can view/download the exam city slip from the official websites — nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The application number and date of birth are required to download this document.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” the official NTA notice states. “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The notification regarding Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for remaining subject(s) will be displayed on the NTA website(s), in due course. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for latest updates,” the notice adds.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The papers scheduled for October 11 are Public Administration (which will be held in the first shift), Anthropology, Music (both of which will be held in the second shift) and Political Science (which will be held in both shifts).