Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad has released the revised schedule for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 for admissions into various Postgraduate courses in colleges in Telangana.

Online applications have commenced already for Phase I of the counselling for the CPGET 2022 from September 28, 2022. OU has now advanced the last date to register for the exam to October 15, 2022. Originally, the last date to register for the exam was today, October 10. Registered candidates can now make any corrections to their details up until October 18.

More important dates, here

The window to select the web options of colleges and courses will be open from October 19 to 21. These web options can be edited up until October 22 and OU will then announce the provisional seat allotment results for Phase I of the counselling on October 26. Candidates who are awarded seats in Phase I are required to report to their respective colleges by October 31, 2022.

The CPGET 2022 this year was conducted from August 11 to 23 and the results were announced on September 20. Candidates who have cleared the CPGET are eligible to apply to Postgraduation courses in colleges in Telangana affiliated to Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Satavahana, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.

Candidates can visit the official TS CPGET 2022 website cpget.tsche.ac.in to register for the counselling.