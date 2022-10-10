The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2022 admit cards are going to be released tomorrow, October 11, for the October 14 exam. The exam will continue till October 19.

The admit cards will be issued by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on the official website — trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards after they are made available using the following five simple steps:

1. Open the official website.

2. Click on the TN TET admit card link on the homepage.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the new page that appears and click on the download link.

4. Enter the required credentials.

5. The admit card will appear. Download for future use.

It must be noted that the TN TRB has already released the provisional admit cards for the exam on October 7. The admit cards for exams scheduled for October 15-19 will be released eventually from October 12-16. Candidates are advised to stay up to date with the official website for alerts.

TN TET will be conducted either in the forenoon or afternoon session for a candidate. The exam centres have been allotted to the candidates as per their districts and availability. According to the official notice, requests for changes in the exam centres will not be entertained by TN TRB.