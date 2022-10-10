Some of the major irregularities and audit objections raised at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) for the last 15 years might finally draw to a close soon. When approached for requesting the release of Rs 54.45 crore under the Contributory Pension Scheme, the Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department has ordered MKU Vice-Chancellor J Kumar to implement 11 proposals that were previously recommended when auditors spotted discrepancies in the varsity affairs.

The payment of salaries and pension from the varsity has been getting delayed every month and no amount of representations and pleas from the staff had resolved the issue. Now, the Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department has reportedly assured the VC of releasing salary funds unfailingly if the 11 proposals are implemented. The VC has agreed to implement them within a stipulated period of time.

Objections were continuously raised during the annual audit exercise for the last 15 years and the authorities failed to discharge remedial measures, leading to a whopping 3,000 plus audit objections at MKU. Requesting anonymity, a varsity official told TNIE that auditors noticed irregularities in the recruitment process of teaching and non-teaching staff.

“Recruitment of excess non-teaching staff and casual labourers and violation of rules regarding Career Advancement Scheme promotion, construction of buildings, purchase of vehicles were pointed out by auditors in the past 15 years. Though various committees and courts found former MKU VCs guilty of fund mismanagement, the State initiated no action against them,” he told TNIE.

Against this backdrop, the top official of the Higher Education Department ordered the implementation of 11 proposals. The most significant among the proposals include the termination of casual labourers (CLRs) and consolidated pay casual labourers (CPCLRs) who joined the varsity or constituent colleges in 2010 or later, revision of staff salaries and recovery of excess pay from them and thirdly, termination of teachers appointed under the 10th Five Year Plan. It may be noted protests sparked by the termination of 135 CLRs and CPCLRs this year have not died down.

“There is no other way out. We have to resolve all audit objections that accumulated,” VC J Kumar told TNIE. Varsity Registrar will meet the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department on Monday to request the release of funds for disbursing salaries, he added.

In a chat with TNIE, a member from the Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA) expressed displeasure over the continuous delay in the disbursal of salaries. “The government is going to release Rs 54.45 crore under the Contributory Pension Scheme to MKU, but we are hearing this fund would not be used for paying salaries. Members of the pensioners’ association and MUFA will soon stage a State-wide stir demanding salaries and pension,” he added.