A 20-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room at the Indian Insitute of Technology, (Guwahati), informed the Guwahati police on Monday, October 10. The student, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing his BTech at IIT Guwahati in Computer Science and Engineering. He was in his fifth semester.

According to a report by PTI, the police have said that the student allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, October 9, due to "mental pressure."

An official at the Amingaon police station told PTI that an investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of his death. The student's body has been sent for postmortem and will be handed over to his family afterward.

IIT Guwahati responds

While the police identified the deceased as a third-year student of IIT Guwahati, the institute, in a statement claimed that the body of a young man found in one of the institute's hostel buildings has been identified as "a former student of the institute". Sources from IIT Guwahati told PTI that the student was terminated from his course due to "poor academic performance."

According to a report by The Telegraph, the student had been reportedly asked to vacate his hostel room in July/August due to "academic reasons".

The institute has also said that it has informed the student's family, who has reached the campus. The statement added that IIT Guwahati extends "deepest condolences" to the family at this "time of profound grief". "We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter," said the institute.

Disturbingly, this is the second case of alleged suicide reported at IIT Guwahati since September 16. Earlier, a final-year undergraduate student from Kerala reportedly died by suicide in his hostel room. In September, IITs Kanpur, Hyderabad and Madras reported instances of students dying by suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health expert. Do remember you are not alone.

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050

AASARA: 9820466726