The Ennum Ezhuthum training programme for primary school teachers at private and government-aided schools has invited criticism from a group of Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs).

They said the programme indicated that the School Education Department was sceptical of the facilities at government primary schools, reported The New Indian Express. They also pointed out that the department was yet to release funds for carrying out maintenance works at government primary schools this academic year.

The BRTE's training programme, which begins today, October 10, will be attended by primary school teachers at the state, district and block levels. According to the TNIE report, over one lakh teachers are likely to attend the training programme.

“Most training programmes are organised at private and government-aided schools and there is an oral instruction for this,” a BRTE official told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

R Doss, General Secretary of the Elementary School Teachers’ Association, urged the department to organise the training at government primary schools as well and demanded that funds for the maintenance of these schools be released soon.