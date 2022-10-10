The protest by students of the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi, against the institute’s administration enters its eighth day today, October 10. Among other problems, students have been demanding the appointment of a permanent director and other vacant faculty positions as well.

Students began the protest on October 3 after numerous meetings with the current director and administration went in vain, students informed EdexLive. “We do not get materials for our craft and makeup lectures on time and as a result, we don’t have those lectures. This affects the production process of our shows,” said Mrunal, a first-year student at the institute.

The NSD is one of the foremost theatre training institutions in the country with its presence in not just Delhi, but in Bengaluru and Varanasi too. “Students come here to seek quality education from across the country but they are met with limited faculty members and reduced funds for the production of shows,” said Pasai P, a second-year student at the institute.

Students speak

In a statement issued on October 6, the students’ union of NSD stated that the funds are only being sanctioned a few days before the production of their show. “This makes it difficult to buy the appropriate set materials, properties and costumes for the production, significantly affecting the quality of the work,” they said in their statement.

The students also claimed that the post of director has not seen a permanent candidate for four years. “Additionally, there are only six permanent faculty whereas 13 more positions are still vacant,” students said. They demanded the appointment of a permanent director who also has knowledge of the theatre background.

Moreover, guest faculty that are invited from outside the institute to conduct classes are not provided with accommodation and remuneration on a timely basis, the student union claimed. “This makes them withdraw from future endeavours of the school compromising the quality of education the students receive,” they said.

Protesting students informed that around nine students had earlier gone on a hunger strike against the institute’s administration. “Not receiving craft or makeup materials might seem like a small issue to some but it stalls our production process on a huge level,” said Mrunal.

Solidarity that they received

Meanwhile, theatre institutes have expressed solidarity with students of NSD. The students’ association of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune in an official statement expressed concerns over students’ academic losses and stated that, “The students have highlighted the inefficient planning of their academic schedule which often sees them waiting for days after the end of an input to receive details on their next one. Classes are planned on such short notice that the persons selected to teach these classes often back out.”

In fact, students also informed that the famous singer and music director Piyush Mishra visited NSD

yesterday, October 9 to express his solidarity.

Latest update

The Chairman Paresh Rawal and NSD Society have agreed to a meeting with the students on October 20 at 2 pm, said Mrunal. The confirmation of the same was given to the students in a letter, following which the students broke their hunger strike.