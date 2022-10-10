The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 Counselling dates have been revised by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). As per this revised schedule, the registration for the web options entry will begin on October 11. Interested candidates can register through the official website kea.kar.nic.in from 2 pm onwards. “Revised schedule for downloading of verification slips, entry of options for engineering, architecture, farm sciences (agriculture, veterinary etc.) courses for the year 2022-23,” reads the official KEA notice.



Through the web entry option, students would be able to submit their preferred option of course and college. The last date for Choice Filling/Locking is October 13 till 4 pm. It must be noted that KEA has already published the seat matrix and fee structure for the KCET counselling on October 10. The last date to download this slip is October 12.



It is also important to note that candidates who have not verified their documents yet, can do so by October 11. They can appear for verification with the necessary documents. And this is the last chance provided for the same by KEA. The examination authority has stated that further details and schedules will be updated on the website soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for the latest alerts.