The Delhi High Court has requested the Controller of Examinations of Jamia Millia Islamia’s AJK Mass Communication and Research Centre to be present at the hearing following allegations by eight PhD candidates, who were aiming for admission at the institute, that they were denied admission on the very last day of completing admission-related formalities in the college.

The case has now been set for hearing on October 20, students said. The students, who were allegedly denied admission earlier, told EdexLive that a writ petition was filed on September 23 in the Delhi High Court demanding admissions to the affected candidates. The case was heard today, October 10.