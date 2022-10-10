Registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 will be closed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati tomorrow, October 11. Interested candidates who have not yet applied are advised to apply as soon as possible.

Students can fill out the application form at the official website jam.iitg.ac.in. The application fee for ST (Scheduled Tribe), SC (Scheduled Caste), PwD (Persons with Disabilities) and female candidates is Rs 900 for one test paper and Rs 1,250 for two test papers. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 1,800 for one test paper and Rs 2,500 for two test papers.

As per the official schedule, the exam will be held on February 12, 2023. The duration of the exam will be three hours for each paper. The results are set to be declared on March 22 and the admissions would begin from April 11, 2023.

The exam will be conducted for seven test papers from the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The question paper will be available in English only and will consist of three sections. There will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. All the questions are compulsory.