All schools in Uttar Pradesh, right up to Class XII will be shut on Monday, October 10, thanks to the heavy rainfall warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in parts of the state. The orders to keep schools shut on Monday were passed by the district administrations yesterday, October 9.

According to a report by ANI, Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the last few days, and therefore, schools will remain closed on Monday across the state, including cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Agra. Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging, in houses and shops, as well as the wards of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Noida in particular witnessed severe waterlogging as rain lashed Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region as well.

ANI also reported that as per the notification released by the Ghaziabad administration, schools running under CBSE, ICSE, Madarsa Education Board and Sanskrit Schools will remain shut on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.

IMD's warning

The IMD has warned of incessant rain and thundershowers across the state from October 9 to 10. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on October 10," said the IMD, according to the ANI report.

However, Senior Scientist at IMD RK Jenamani was quoted by ANI, saying that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from October 10 onwards.

"Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD on Sunday, October 9.