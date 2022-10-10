MS Dhoni Global School Bengaluru, one of the first schools in India to partner with Microsoft through its Showcase School Incubator Program, has organised a mega inaugural event to digitally train 1,000 teachers and 1 lakh students in the next year. Cricket idol and former captain of the Indian cricket team — and the mentor of this school — Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited the school on October 10 and flagged off the digital literacy program that aims to offer digital education through Microsoft Education Tools to teachers and students, stated a press release by the MS Dhoni Global School.

In association with Tech Avante-Garde, the largest global training partner for Microsoft, this programme launched by MS Dhoni yesterday will train over 1,000 teachers on Microsoft 365, a line of subscription services offered by Microsoft including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and 30 other softwares. This programme also aims to help and guide the teachers to train over 1 lakh students. The objective of this digital literacy program is to make these students digitally sound and technologically capable enough to seek employment across various sectors.

At the occasion, Chandrasekar, Founder and Chairman of MS Dhoni Global School Bengaluru, said, “In order for technology to improve education, schools must consider the total environment and fully understand the learning ecosystem. Digital Literacy Program, as well as initiatives in global information technology standards, provide a broad range of capabilities for improving the learning ecosystem. This will make our society future ready.”

Speaking about the digital literacy program, Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, said, “Today, anybody with digital literacy certification are employable, be it in a bank, or billing counters in the store or in any other company. Digital literacy can open up endless opportunities in the future for these children. However, most of the government schools and tier 2 and 3 private schools do not have adequate infrastructure for proper digital Skill education. That’s why we are empowering these students to give them a better future.”