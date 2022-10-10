The Directorate of Examinations in Tamil Nadu is on the lookout for new examination centres in the state. Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) have been directed to obtain proposals from schools to establish new centres for higher secondary examinations of 2022-23 by October 27, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The move is aimed at providing better options to those students who have to travel over 10 kilometres to write their examinations. The Joint Director of Examinations issued a circular to the CEOs in this regard and has asked them to inspect schools before forwarding the proposals to the Directorate. Schools which were permitted to have a centre for one year in 2022 can send their proposals again and obtain permission from the Directorate if they fulfil the conditions mentioned in last year's order, reported TNIE.

The circular also warned that strict action will be initiated against the officials if the schools proposed as centres do not meet the necessary requirements laid out by the government. It adds that the CEOs should send a report if there is no new centre to recommend.

Additionally, the CEOs are required to provide details of centres that are functioning on the directions of the Madras High Court and do not have the requisite permissions from the Directorate. Also, details of those centres whose permissions need to be cancelled must also be shared with the Directorate, said the circular.