On October 8, 2022, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued a notice instructing states to conduct PG (Postgraduation) counselling 2022, as per the dates and schedule given to all the state authorities. It is learnt that the notice is issued as the MCC observed that many states are not following the counselling schedule.



In this regard, MCC, in its notice, said, "The Schedule of PG Counselling 2022 for states was prepared and has been uploaded on NMC (National Medical Commission) website. It was instructed to all state counselling authorities to follow the schedule in letter and spirit and conduct each round after the conduction of respective rounds by the MCC of DGHS so that the All India & State counselling can run in tandem. However, it has been seen that many states are not conducting the counselling as per dates and schedule stipulated for state counselling authorities."



As of now, Round 1 of NEET All India PG Counselling by MCC has been completed.