Published: 08th October 2022
NEET PG: MCC instructs state authorities to follow PG Counselling 2022 schedule
It was pointed out in the letter issued by the MCC that some state authorities are not adhering to the schedule given
On October 8, 2022, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued a notice instructing states to conduct PG (Postgraduation) counselling 2022, as per the dates and schedule given to all the state authorities. It is learnt that the notice is issued as the MCC observed that many states are not following the counselling schedule.
In this regard, MCC, in its notice, said, "The Schedule of PG Counselling 2022 for states was prepared and has been uploaded on NMC (National Medical Commission) website. It was instructed to all state counselling authorities to follow the schedule in letter and spirit and conduct each round after the conduction of respective rounds by the MCC of DGHS so that the All India & State counselling can run in tandem. However, it has been seen that many states are not conducting the counselling as per dates and schedule stipulated for state counselling authorities."
As of now, Round 1 of NEET All India PG Counselling by MCC has been completed.
Important dates for NEET PG Counselling 2022
September 25 to October 4, 2022: Round 1 of Counselling
October 8: Last date of Joining
October 15 to 26: Round 2 of Counselling
November 2: Last date of joining
November 9 to 14: Mop up Round
November 17: Last date of joining
November 21 to 23: Stray Vacancy
November 25: Last date of joining
October 20, 2022: PG Courses Academic session begins