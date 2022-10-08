The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for the Term End Examination December 2022. The exam will begin on December 2, 2022, and end on January 5, 2023. These dates are subject to change.

IGNOU has also announced that the last date to submit the online application for the TEE December 2022 exam is October 31. The application fee is Rs 200, and if the application is submitted late, then an additional fine of Rs 1100 will be charged.

According to a notice by IGNOU, students from the following courses will have to apply for the TEE December 2022:

1. All the courses registered for first year/ re-registered for second/third year in January 2022 session for Under Graduate and Postgraduate Programmes.

2. All the courses registered in the January 2022 session for Diploma and PG Diploma Programmes.

3.All the courses registered in the July 2022 session for Certificate and PG Certificate Programmes.

4. Courses for which term end examinations have not been successfully completed or not appeared, so far.

The link to fill and submit the application form for the TEE December 2022 is now live on the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in. Student can also access the link and the exam instructions directly through this link: exam.ignou.ac.in.http://exam.ignou.ac.in

October 31 is also the deadline to submit all assignments for the TEE December 2022. In an official notice, IGNOU said that both hard and soft copies of the assignments will have to be submitted by October 31, 2022, with the permission of the 'competent authority.'

The TEE December 2022 will be conducted by IGNOU in two sessions. The morning session will extend from 10 am to 1 pm, whereas the evening session will be held between 2 pm to 5 pm. IGNOU has informed that the hall tickets for the exam will be issued only seven to 10 days before the exam.