When it comes to Bachelor's in Commerce courses, Delhi University's (DU) Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College seem to emerge as the most popular when it comes to college-programme combinations among candidates for its undergraduate admissions, as stated in a report by PTI.

Till 5.30 am on Saturday, October 8, as many as 37,566 candidates listed BCom at Ramjas College as one of their choices, making it the most opted college-course combination so far. As far as Kirori Mal College goes, 37,531 candidates listed it as one of their college-course preferences.

As per the data provided by DU to PTI, BCom and BCom (Honours) are the most sought-after courses. So far, 35,187 aspirants have opted for BCom at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce as one of their college-course preferences.

How are the other colleges faring when it comes to BCom, BCom (Honours)?

Numbers at Sri Venkateswara College look something like this: 35,863 candidates have opted for BCom and 30,007 candidates have chosen BCom (Honours). As many as 31,890 candidates have listed BCom at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce among their preferences.

At Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, 32,694 candidates have listed BCom as their preference, while 32,640 and 31,420 aspirants have chosen BA (Hons) English at Hindu College and St Stephen's College respectively.

At DU, admissions to as many as 79 undergraduate (UG) programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being carried out. On September 26, the university commenced the second phase of the admission process to allow candidates to choose their programme-college combination preferences.

Phase 2 will remain open till October 10.