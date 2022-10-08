Admissions for postgraduate (PG) programmes have begun at the BR Ambedkar University, Delhi through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). The university will admit students to 27 PG programmes and the last date for registering is October 27, as stated in a report by NDTV.

The university release read, "The admission portal of Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi is live from today i.e. 07.10.2022 for PG admissions and will be open upto 27.10.2022."

Steps to apply for PG admissions:

1. Visit the official website — aud.ac.in

2. Select the option application process link

3. Login with the application number and date of birth

4. Enter the captcha and click on the register option

5. Pay the fee

6. Download for future reference

Additionally, among the 27 PG programmes, admissions to around 20 programmes will be held through CUET. While admissions for seven programmes will be conducted via entrance exam and interviews.

Meanwhile, on October 12, the admissions for the UG admission process will be closed. Also, the university is offering admissions for 1,123 (UG) and 1,399 (PG) programmes, respectively.