On Saturday, October 8, the public relations officer of the government said that at least 125 meritorious students of Classes X and XII Board exams in Chhattisgarh were felicitated and rewarded with a helicopter ride in Raipur. Keeping with a promise made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel earlier, state and district-wise toppers of Classes X and XII Boards were taken for a ride in a seven-seater helicopter, the officer added.

Earlier, in May 2022, the Chief Minister announced that the top 10 meritorious students of Classes X and XII Board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. The PRO noted that this is the first time toppers of Board exams have been felicitated in such a unique manner.

In this regard, the felicitation was organised at Police Parade Ground. After the helicopter ride, Varsha Dewangan, who bagged the first rank in Raipur and tenth rank in Chhattisgarh in the Class XII Board exam, said that she was very excited during the ride and it was like a dream come true. A meritorious student of Class X from Naxalite-hit Narayanpur district, Devanand Kameti, said, "It was a great pleasure and memorable moment for me to get a helicopter ride, as the place where I come from does not even have proper road connectivity and other facilities," as stated in a report by PTI.