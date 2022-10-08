The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the date sheet for the CBSE Class X and Class XII Board Exams 2023.

According to reports, the practical exams for 2023 are expected to begin in January. While the CBSE had conducted Board exams for Class X and XII in 2021 in two terms owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected to return to the regular mode of conducting just one round of the exam.

The date sheet for the exam is expected to be released sometime in November. According to a report by English Jagran, a CBSE official said that the Board exam session for Class X and XII will likely begin after February 15, 2023.

The news website also quoted the official saying that the CBSE will likely give higher preference to subjective questions in the exam in 2023.

On the other hand, the CBSE has already released the sample papers for the Class X and XII Board exams for 2023. Students can download these from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Students can also download the CBSE Class X, XII Board exam date sheets from the website. The links to download the date sheets will go live around November once they are released by the CBSE and students can download the same.