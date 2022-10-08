Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling registrations will begin tomorrow, October 9, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the process and the candidates can register online for seat allotment. Moreover, the AP ICET 2022 seat allotment results will be out on October 19.

Steps to register for AP ICET 2022 counselling

1. Open the official website — sche.ap.gov.in

2. Select the registration link on the homepage

3. Upload the necessary documents

4. Select the fee payment link

5. Pay the application fee

6. Attach the scanned documents

7. Download for future purpose

Moreover, those candidates who are interested can register till October 12. Also, on behalf of the APSCHE, Andhra University conducts this exam in Vishakapatnam. This exam enables students to seek admission to first-year master's programmes like the Master's of Business Administration (MBA) and Master's of Computer Application (MCA) programmes offered at various colleges throughout the state, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.