The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city information slip for the exam for the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test (UGC NET) exam scheduled for October 11.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download it from the official website of the NTA, ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles).

Exam details, here

On October 11, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will see candidates sit the Public Administration and Political Science exams. Along with another slot for Political Science, Shift 2 will see candidates take Anthropology and Music exams.

In a notice, the NTA has warned the students that the city information slip is not the admit card and is simply an advance intimation of the city allotted. Candidates will have to download the admit cards from the website when they become available. The admit cards for the UGC NET 2022 exams scheduled for October 8 and 10 are now out on the NTA's official website.