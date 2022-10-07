The POWERGRID Corporation of India, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development at IISc have entered into a partnership to set up a centre of excellence in cybersecurity in power transmission and grid operations. A statement issued by IISc said that this will be a nodal centre and a think-tank where cybersecurity experts from academia, national research and development labs and the industry will work together to address cybersecurity concerns related to power grids, as stated in a report by PTI.

In this context, POWERGRID Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, K Sreekant, said that cybersecurity in transmission and grid operations is critical in today's digital era. Additionally, to maintain a reliable power supply, the development of robust defences against cybersecurity is of supreme importance.

Moreover, he stressed that continuous and collaborative research, which includes academic and industry for the development of cyber resilient systems as well as capacity building, is the need of the hour towards creating a safe and secure grid. "POWERGRID is committed to providing funding to the extent of Rs 119.02 crore over the next 10 years and also depute its industry experts to this centre to bolster research in this area," Sreekant said.