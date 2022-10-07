On Friday, October 7, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that a panel/committee will be formed by the state government to decide on starting examinations for Classes III to VIII students. It was 10 years ago that the state government discontinued unit tests and term-end examinations for these grades, as stated in a report by PTI.

The cabinet minister of the Ministry of Education said, "A committee of experts, including psychologists, will be formed to take a decision about bringing back examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8." Further, he added, "However, we don't want any student to be declared 'fail' in these examinations till Class 8."

Moreover, about distributing free books and textbooks to students, the minister said that a decision will be made in the state cabinet. He further stressed that 85 per cent of students in the state will benefit from this initiative.