Web options entry will soon begin for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will carry out the process on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

This is after the Karnataka High Court gave the KEA the green light to move ahead with the counselling after the marathon battle by aspirants who challenged the KEA's decision to not include PU II marks for students from the PU batch of 2021.

With the KEA having formulated a marking scheme satisfactory both to the freshers and the repeaters, the counselling process will kick off soon. Candidates will have time until October 11 to finalise their web options for colleges and courses. On October 13, the KCET 2022 mock allottment will be conducted and post that, students will have the chance to change their web options for round 1 until October 15. Then on October 17, the final seat allotment for round 1 will be announced by the KEA. For round 1, the last day for reporting at the allotted college with the provisional KCET allottment letter is October 22.

The seat allottment will depend on the aspirant's KCET rank, their category and the availability of seats. The choices filled in by the candidate also factor in and it is advisable to fill in as many as possible to improve your chances of getting selected.