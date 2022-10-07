October 8 is the day to know about the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 counselling seat allotment Round 4 results. It was on September 12 that the counselling registration process started and the candidates were given time to register till September 21. Also, the Round 6 counselling list will be the last round that will be announced on October 16, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to check JoSAA Counselling 2022 seat allotment Round 4:

1. Visit the official website — josaa.nic.in.

2. Select the link “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 4” on the homepage.

3. Login with the required credentials.

4. Seat allotment results will appear on your screen. Download for future reference

Earlier, on October 3, the JoSAA 2022 counselling seat allotment Round 3 results were declared. Additionally, those who clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exams will be eligible to appear for JoSAA 2022 counselling. Moreover, the JoSAA 2022 registration is held for admissions to various IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. As many as 114 institutions are taking part in JoSAA 2022.