Registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will close today by the Indian Insitute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. Aspirants can head to the official website gate.iitkp.ac.in to apply for the test now.

The registrations for the exam began on September 2 and the last date for regular registration was September 30. IIT Kanpur then extended this closing date to October 7. Candidates can still apply with a late fee until October 14.

Here are more details

The application fee for women, SC, ST and PwD candidates is Rs 850 and that for the other candidates is Rs 1,700. Applying late will cost women, SC, ST and PwD candidates Rs 1,350, and other candidates will have to shell out Rs 2,200.

GATE, which is a qualifying exam for entry into premier institutes in India such as the IITs and the National Insitute of Technology (NIT) in Master's programmes, will be organised by IIT Kanpur. Students in their third year or above of undergraduate (UG) education or those who have already obtained their degree will be eligible to sit the exam.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 next year (2023) and the results are expected by March 16, 2023. It is a three-hour paper and it is conducted in Computer-Based Testing (CBT) mode.

Here's how you can register for GATE 2023:

Step 1: Visit gate.iitkp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Gate 2023

Step 3: Click on Login

Step 4: Select the Register Here option

Step 5: Enter your name as you would like it to appear on the admit card. Click on confirm

Step 6: Enter your email address, mobile number and password

Step 7: Enter the captcha and submit the form

Step 8: Your enrollment ID will be sent to your email address. Save this ID.

Step 8: You will then be redirected to the login page. Log in with your enrollment ID and password