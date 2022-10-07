The advertisement for 'Inclusive Education Programme', which allows students who have failed their second PU (Pre-University) examination to obtain degrees at the New Shores International College, Bengaluru through a bridge course, has created confusion.

The college's name was not mentioned, but its number was given in the advertisement and the notification.

Following reports that the college, allegedly affiliated to Bengaluru North University (BNU), has been issuing misleading advertisements, Bangalore University (BU) issued a notification on September 29, warning citizens of fraud and fake PUC board marksheets.

The authorities of the college in Banaswadi maintain that it was affiliated to BU, but after trifurcation, it is now affiliated to BNU. "There seems to be some misconception. We were established in 2006, and have been affiliated to the university throughout. I will bring this to the notice of the management and will speak to the authorities concerned. In future, we will ensure that the college's name is mentioned in advertisements and the bridging course is explained," Vivek Raju, chief administrator of the college, told The New Indian Express.

BU Registrar M Kotresh told TNIE that fake news has been doing the rounds and that the college is affiliated. However, he did not mention any retraction from the university on the notification. This was also confirmed to TNIE by BNU Vice-Chancellor Dr Niranjan Vanalli, who said that the college is affiliated.

'Clg treated as exception'

Dr Vanalli mentioned that the college had been given multiple notifications regarding its bridging programme. However, the issue has been settled after a court order came in favour of the college and the government.

"We have received numerous complaints from students and parents. The college admits students who have failed their second PU but do not want to waste a year and they have to pay over Rs 6 lakh. But when the bridging course is completed, the college refuses to issue PU marksheets and instead, forces them to stay on for another three years to complete their degree," Dr Vanalli told TNIE.

He stated the university was helpless since the college had been treated as an exception to host a bridging course similar to what it was advertising.