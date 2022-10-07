In a press release issued on October 7, 2022, by the Registrar of Delhi University (DU) Dr Vikas Gupta, it is stated that DU has come up with another new feature to assist students in seeking admission to the varsity. The new tab named 'College-Program wise Preference Count' has been added to the candidates' dashboard and on the admission website of the university, the press note stated.

This new feature allows candidates to check the number of candidates who have opted for a particular programme in a college. The press note stated, "This count is being updated on a two-hourly basis to help the candidates get real-time instantaneous data/information of the Programs and College preferences that the candidates are opting for." Further, the Registrar, in his press note, advised candidates "to keep referring to this window and make informed choices as per their preferences."

Additionally, the note highlighted that the candidates are opting for fewer choices even though they are eligible for many such choices. Giving an example to explain this, the note read, "If a candidate has been provided with 1469 Program plus College preferences by the University, he/she must select all the combinations to benefit maximally from the allocation rounds."

"Candidates are advised to select a maximum number of Program plus College combinations to facilitate their probability of getting allocations as per the CSAS (Common Seal Allocation System) rules," it added. Further, a point to keep in mind is that "Phase I and Phase II of CSAS will auto-lock the preferences saved by the candidate on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 04:59 pm," the press note added.