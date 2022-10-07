On October 8, 2022, the seat allotment Round 1 results of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be released for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) Engineering. Candidates can confirm the seats and pay the fees online from 11 am on October 8 to 3 pm on October 11, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to check the result:

1. Visit the official website – comedk.org.

2. Select the option COMEDK Engineering seat allotment result.

3. Login with your credentials.

4. Your results will appear on the screen. Download for future purposes.

From October 8 to 12, till 3 pm, candidates should report to their allotted colleges, along with a copy of the online allotment letter and fee receipt. Additionally, for the candidates who accepted the seat during Round 1, the surrender facility is open from 11 am on October 8 to 3 pm on October 13. Also, Round 1 candidates are allowed to surrender in the Round 2 surrender period as well.

The documents required for a general merit seat are original ID proof, date of birth proof, PUC or Class XII or equivalent marksheets, admit card (if applicable), caste certificate (if applicable) and domicile certificate. For those who are applying for HKR (Hyd-Kar region) seats, an HKR certificate is mandatory. The certificate should be in the name of the candidate issued by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Revenue subdivision, as well as a Karnataka domicile certificate.