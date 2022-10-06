Admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test (UGC NET) exam have now been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The admit cards have been released on the official website of the NTA for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The exam is scheduled for October 8 and 10.

Candidates who have registered for the exam are required to download the admit card and take a printout to present at the exam centre. Entry will be barred without the admit cards. The NTA, in a notice, said that candidates can email any grievances with regards to the admit cards to ugcnet@nta.ac.in or can contact the NTA help-desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770.

The exam on October 8 will be conducted in two shifts. In the morning shift, candidates will appear for the Computer Science and Applications paper. On the other hand, Economics, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics and Business Economics are the subjects scheduled for the evening shift. On October 10, both shifts will see candidates attempting the History paper.

Here's how you can download the admit cards:

Step 1: Head to ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: The link to download the admit cards should be active on the homepage of the official website. Click on the link

Step 3: Key in your credentials such as your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check all the details thoroughly and click on download

Step 6: Be sure to take a printout of the admit card