On October 6, the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association requested the Tamil Nadu government to reopen all three National Child Labour Special Schools located in tribal areas in the district. In a press note, the association state committee member VP Gunasekaran said that the special schools at Agnipavi tribal area in Anthiyur forest, Vilankombai and Dhodda Kombai tribal areas in Sathyamangalam Forest were closed months ago, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, he appealed to the Director of the State Tribal Welfare Department to look into the issue. Earlier, as many as 75 students were working as child labourers and were rescued and admitted to the school. Moreover, with the closure of the schools, students will be forced to take up work, the committee member added. "The government should reopen the schools so that they can be readmitted," Gunasekaran said, as stated in a report by PTI.