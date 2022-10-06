On Thursday, October 6, the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to initiate a probe on an urgent basis into the alleged deaths of children at an orphanage in the state. Giving details about the children's death, the NCPCR said that it has come across news reports that three orphan children died and over 15 fell sick after consuming food in Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam, a private orphanage in Tirupur District of Tamil Nadu, as stated in a report by PTI.

Moreover, in a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the child rights body said the concerned authorities should also be given directions for proper and specialised treatment of the children who are admitted to the hospital. "The Commission thereby requests your good offices to investigate the matter on an urgent basis since there is a grave child rights violation and lapse on the part of the administration of the said orphanage," the NCPCR said.

The commission has sought a response from the top official within 48 hours.