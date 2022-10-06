The web portal of Pondicherry University is open for submission of online applications for admission to postgraduate (PG) and PG Diploma programmes for the academic year 2022-23. A press release from the varsity stated that the applications can be submitted via pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2022-23, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

All those candidates who have appeared for the required test paper of Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 and according to the eligibility criteria of Pondicheery University, can apply till October 15, 2022, 5 pm.

A new programme, MSc (Geophysics), has been introduced by the varsity from the 2022-23 academic year. Those students who appeared for CUET PG's Test Paper Code Number PGQP08 can apply for the programme.

On the university website is the information brochure which the candidates can refer to for eligibility criteria and to check the test paper code of CUET PG that is required for their particular course. The university advises the candidates to check the university's website regularly for regular updates.