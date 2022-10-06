Planning to work in Canada? The High Commission of Canada has some news for Indian students looking to work there that doubles as a warning. The High Commission of Canada in India has informed students that they cannot start working in the country until their chosen course study officially begins, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

A tweet put out by the High Commission of Canada in India read, “Please note that while some study permits allow you to work in Canada, you can only start working when your study program has started, not before." Additionally, they have asked incoming students to ensure that they can prove, with documentation, that their chosen university or college (designated learning institution) has allowed them to arrive late or that they have received a deferral. In this regard, it tweeted saying, “If you are going to Canada this fall/winter, a border services officer will review your documents. Be prepared to show that your DLI has allowed you to arrive late OR that you have received a deferral."

What do the Canadian immigration guidelines say? The students can work off-campus only if they are enrolled as a full-time student at a designated learning institution (DLI) or as a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training programme. Also, according to the rules as per the study visa, students enrolled at a secondary-level vocational training programme (Quebec only) can also work off-campus. The programme, which is chosen by the student, should be at least six months long and should lead to a degree, diploma or certificate.

Moreover, adding to this course requirement, it is compulsory for international students to have a Social Insurance Number (SIN) in order to get work in the country. Also, a point Indian students should keep in mind is that if they are on authorised leave from studies or switching schools and not studying, they will not be allowed to work off campus.