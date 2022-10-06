Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Multidisciplinary Centre for Advanced Research and Studies (MCARS) has started a Master's degree in Virology. This two-year course aims to provide students with theoretical knowledge in various domains of viruses, with a specific focus on pathogenic viruses, their diagnostic methods, antiviral drug designing, molecular pathways of viruses and recently developed therapies such as immunotherapies and vaccines, as stated in a report by PTI.

The course includes giving practical and hand-on-training to students. Students will also learn how to detect viruses using current state-of-the-art technologies like RT-qPCR, genome sequencing and CRISPR-Cas Diagnostic methods, besides other assays. The curriculum has been designed by eminent academicians who have expertise in various domains of Virology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Infectious Disease Biology and Computational and Structural Biology.

The application forms for the new Master's course are available on JMI's official website jmi.ac.in. and the last date for applying online is October 10. So hurry up and apply soon!