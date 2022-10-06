Following allegations by eight PhD candidates who were aiming for admission at the Jamia Millia Islamia’s AJK Mass Communication and Research Centre that they were denied admission on the very last day of completing admission-related formalities in the college, they have now filed a petition regarding the same in the Delhi High Court.

The students who were allegedly denied admission told EdexLive that a writ petition was filed on September 23 in the Delhi High Court demanding admissions to the affected candidates. They also informed that the Court asked the institution to present reasons for why they flouted their own admission procedures and followed rules that were not mentioned in the prospectus.

To jog your memory

The candidates claimed that their names were included in the final list of candidates who were selected for the programme. This official list was released on August 11 and included the names of 19 candidates. However, when they reached the campus on September 12, albeit after the administration extended the last date of completing admission formalities, they were allegedly informed that a new list of final candidates had been released. They claimed that this list denied admission to eight of them.

The next hearing with regard to this case is expected to be held on October 9, wherein, the institution will have to present its response.